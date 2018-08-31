Some rivers reopening for catch-and-release salmon fishery

Several salmon rivers on the west coast of Newfoundland have reopened for catch-and-release Atlantic salmon fishing ahead of the long weekend.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has reopened rivers in zones 12 and 13, as of one hour before sunrise on Friday.

That decision is thanks to improved environmental conditions, the DFO said in a release.

In Zone 12, Burnt Island River (Grandy's Brook) has reopened.

In Zone 13, the following rivers have reopened:

Bear Cove River, including Billy's Pond Brook

LIttle Codroy River, including Cooper's Brook, Southern Brook and Western Brook

Great Codroy River, including Broom Brook, Ryan's Brook and Mullchingnic Brook; the North Branch of Great Codroy, including Upper Brook, Lower Brook and Crooked Brook; the South Brand of Great Codroy, including Bullhouse

Crabbe's River and tributary streams

Robinson's River and tributary streams

Little Barachois Brook and tributary streams

