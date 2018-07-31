Some rivers reopening for catch-and-release salmon angling

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is reopening some rivers for catch and release Atlantic salmon angling.

As of 2 p.m. NT Tuesday, Bay de Lupe River and King's Harbour River in Zone 11, Grandy's River, including Top Pond Brook, in Zone 12, and Serpentine River in Zone 13 will again be open for anglers.

This is due to improved environmental conditions observed by fisheries officials.

There are still a number of rivers that are closed this season, with an up-to-date list available on the DFO website.

Earlier this month, DFO scientists recommended closing all salmon rivers to retention salmon fishing, citing what they called "startling" declines in stock found during a mid-season review.

Scientists also recommended closing rivers if the was temperatures reach 18 C or higher.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador