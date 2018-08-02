Salmon retention dropped in Labrador following mid-season review

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is following the recommendation of its scientists by shutting down the retention of salmon for the remainder of the angling season in Labrador.

Last week, DFO's science branch recommended the change after a mid-season review showed a "startling" decline in salmon returns to rivers in the region.

"Declines of this magnitude over such a wide geographic range have not been seen before, so this is quite startling, and raised a lot of concern within the science sector," DFO scientist Geoff Veinott said at the time.

DFO will allow catch and release fishing as long as the water temperature isn't higher than 18 C, when the practice leads to more fish dying.

Atlantic salmon returns have been disappointing in both Newfoundland and Labrador rivers this summer. Both regions are now only open to catch and release. (CBC)

The new rules come into effect one hour after sunset on Friday.

DFO says catch and release limits remain at three fish per day for all rivers in Newfoundland and Labrador. Retention of salmon on non-scheduled waters is strictly prohibited.

Details of the amended regulations are available online through DFO's 2018 - 2019 Angler's Guide.

