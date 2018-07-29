A western Newfoundland fly-fishing shop owner has been left on the hook long enough, and has decided to close his angling supply business in Cormack.

John Sheppard said uncertainty over the future of the recreational salmon fishery in this province will lead him to shut down his business, which he's operated every summer for more than 40 years.

"Business this year didn't really get started," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show. "I guess people just laid back to see what going to happen."

"With the uncertainty in the sports fishing business, related to salmon, I just don't see any change in the near future."

The fly shop in Cormack will be open sporadically for the rest of the summer, and will not re-open in the spring.

Spawning an enterprise

Sheppard's store began as a home-based fly tying business, but Sheppard soon discovered there was sufficient demand for both retail and wholesale supplies of salmon flies and fishing gear of all types and sizes.

He operated from a location in Cormack that is just 25 minutes drive away from Big Falls, on the upper Humber River, one of the prime locations for salmon angling in the province.

Fly tying is in my blood - John Sheppard

For years, Sheppard has enjoyed successful business relationships and even friendships with anglers and other store owners.

But, he said, the time has come to let it go.

"The retail store in Cormack, and the wholesale business that I have associated with the store will be shut down. The business will be up for sale or lease, and I will have to sell off all my fishing supplies that I have."

Sheppard's Store had everything the angler needed to get them through the salmon season. (John Sheppard/Submitted)

Current situation

Sheppard said business has suffered since the 2017 mid-season review by Fisheries and Oceans Canada which led to the closure of Newfoundland rivers to retention angling and meant that only hook and release anglers could continue to fish.

After that change in August 2017, Sheppard said he lost many orders for fishing supplies from the wholesale side of his business.

"It started with the cancellation of orders, some of them up to $20,000 in size, which is a substantial amount of money. And there were many of those."

As a result, Sheppard had to reduce his inventory, and then hope for the best for 2018.

But good news never came.

Instead, things went from bad to worse, with the announcement that anglers could retain only one salmon for the entire 2018 season, with the remainder of their fishing being catch and release.

Sheppard's Store in Cormack has been selling salmon flies since 1975. (John Sheppard/Submitted)

Sheppard said he could see the writing on the wall.

"Most of the anglers in Newfoundland are retention anglers, and those are the anglers that support local businesses."

Sheppard has been critical of the late notice given to anglers this spring about this year's recreational salmon fishery.

He feels that more advance notice of what to expect would have helped businesses like his to know how to prepare.

He believes other businesses are also feeling the impact of having fewer anglers on the rivers, whether it be parks, stores, or restaurants.

A different angle

The store in Cormack has never been Sheppard's primary source of income, and he said the relationships with other anglers and store owners are what he'll miss the most.

"I certainly appreciate those who've supported my business for the last 43 years. I will sorely miss them. Thank you to them all," he said.

Sheppard said he'll now continue his fly tying business from home, similar to how he got started all those years ago.

The difference now will be the internet.

He already has online customers through Canada, the United States, and in countries around the world, so he'll still be serving them even after his retail location closes.

"I guess fly tying is in my blood. I'll continue to tie a few more flies."