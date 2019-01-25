So long, Salmon Fest show? Cost overruns may nix concert for good

With the Salmon Festival awash in red ink, the organizing committee is now discussing what was once unthinkable: abandoning the marquee Saturday outdoor concert.

Coun. Shawn Feener, committee chair, says all options are on the table after last year's festival, which ran $78,773 over budget. Only about 700 people paid for tickets for the Shanawdithit Centennial Park show.

"For the amount of money that we put out for our entertainment, we didn't get it back on the gate," he said. "With those kind of numbers, it's hard to bring in any kind of quality entertainment."

Grand Falls-Windsor's town council has already deserted the mega-concert model, making changes in 2016 after seeing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses over the previous two years. But Feener says even more rethinking is needed.

"The biggest thing that we've been told so far, is that people are still with the mindset of 'we got to bring in these big bands in order for it to work in Grand Falls-Windsor,'" he said.

The Eagles, Blue Rodeo, the Tragically Hip, Johnny Reid and the Matt Minglewood Band were some of the featured performers at the 2013 Exploits Valley Salmon Festival concert in Grand Falls-Windsor. (CBC)

"We're trying to look for new ideas, a fresh approach."

On Thursday night, town council held a public meeting to look for those new ideas from the public.

"We want to make sure that we're protecting our taxpayers when it comes to a festival. What is reasonable to invest in a festival, and what kind of value are you getting in return?" said Mayor Barry Manuel.

The crowd at the 2015 Salmon Festival in Grand Falls-Windsor was small, compared to previous shows. This shot was taken from the sky around 8 p.m. Saturday. (Submitted by Joanne King)

Concert woes

Some participants told the councillors that the Saturday concert — which once drew thousands and featured acts like Kiss and The Eagles — needs to be dismantled even more.

"It seemed to be the consensus here tonight that it was more about smaller groups and different venues, as opposed to maybe just one group in one big venue," said lifelong Grand Falls-Windsor resident Lori Hennessey.

Lori Hennessey of Grand Falls-Windsor says people want to see smaller acts in a variety of venues instead of just one group in a large venue. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Feener said some people have considered moving the Saturday concert into the town's Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium.

Shane Budgell disagrees.

"I think that's the draw for the whole festival. They don't need to work on salmon dinner, it's sold out every year. The stadium dance always got a good attendance every year. I think their first thing is the concert," he said.

Budgell says some different pricing might just be the solution.

"Me personally, I haven't attended in a couple of years, but that's just my personal preference of the music. Now, in saying that, I mentioned earlier, if the ticket is $30 or $40, I don't care who is playing, I'm going to go down."

Manuel said the town is open to partnering with independent promoters on major concerts, but isn't interested in taking on the risk itself.

The breakout groups discussed finding ways to feature more fine dining and attracting young people back to the Salmon Festival.

Feener said Salmon Festival's poor attendance can be explained, in part, due to more competition.

"Back in the day, there wasn't many festivals on the island, you know? Like Salmon Festival was the festival of choice in Newfoundland and Labrador. But now, you got Mile One out there throwing up concerts all the time … you got George Street Festival, Strawberry Festival, the list goes on and on."

Lighting a different path

Resident and dermatologist James Coffey helped end the session by suggesting a big departure — what he termed the "High on High Street" festival.

He suggested the Salmon Festival include a celebration of cannabis in its week-long event.

Grand Falls-Windsor dermatologist James Coffey says the town should consider a week-long celebration of cannabis. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Newfoundland is the first for a lot of things," he said. "We have our own time zone, we have our own dictionary, and we, in [light] of the fact that marijuana was just legalized here in Canada, I think we should be also the first ones to celebrate it."

He said the event could include local music, food and businesses showcasing cannabis-related products.,

"I think we need to do something a little different here, showcase Newfoundland culture, especially Grand Falls and central culture, but also infuse a little bit of this cannabinoid culture."

