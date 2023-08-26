New program in Terra Nova aims to preserve thriving salmon populations

The Atlantic Salmon Confederation has selected the Terra Nova River, which is home to a large population of salmon, as one of the locations to receive funding for preservation efforts. (Submitted by Kristen Noel)

The Atlantic Salmon Federation has launched a new conservation program aimed not at areas where fish are at risk, but rather at areas where salmon are thriving, with the goal to keep it that way for years to come.

The federation, which operates within the Atlantic provinces, has chosen four salmon watersheds: the Margaree and Cheticamp Rivers in Nova Scotia, the Nepisiguit River in New Brunswick, and the Terra Nova River in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Kristen Noel, the communication representative for the federation, said that they searched for rivers with self-sustaining salmon populations, free of environmental threats such as invasive fish species and man-made structures like dams. Most importantly, they looked for rivers with an active community involved in fishing and conservation efforts.

"We're looking at watersheds that have active salmon fisheries so that we can have stewards out on the water," Noel said.

"They are the eyes and ears of the land. They let us know when they notice issues with the salmon. They really care about the fish and the river."

Another criterion was an active group working on the conservation of the watershed.

Kris Hunter, the director of programs for the Atlantic Salmon Federation, delivered a speech in Glovertown, NL, about the launch of the conservation program. (Submitted by Kristen Noel)

The ASF partnered with the Freshwater Alexander Bays Ecosystem Corporation for the Terra Nova location. They are a local group that works on projects that preserve the watershed.

The Federation's role, Noel said, is not only to provide funding for conservation projects but also to offer scientific resources, information, and guidance both on the river and in the boardroom for business and community outreach.

"And we also connect partners who are doing similar work so that we can have a network for knowledge sharing. We can simply be there to provide support with any questions, so that they can focus on doing that important work in their local communities."

The type of work could involve mapping current and future land use in the area, as well as assessing watersheds for vulnerability to factors such as climate change and habitat improvement. According to Noel, the scope of work varies depending on the area.

The ASF collaborates with universities, such as Memorial University, to create models that predict the effects of warm air temperatures on watersheds. This provides partners with additional information for their efforts.

"Our goal over the long term is to have 30 wild salmon watersheds across Eastern Canada," said Noel.

"Right now, with the wild salmon watersheds, we're not considering any restrictions. Anglers are an important part of conservation, so at the moment, we don't plan on imposing any restrictions. We only hope to protect the land and water."

