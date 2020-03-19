Report blames high water temperatures — not sea lice or disease — for mass salmon die-off
Many factors contributed to 2.6M salmon deaths, including handling of fish for sea lice treatment
The death of an estimated 2.6 million salmon was caused by a combination of natural environmental conditions — including prolonged high water temperatures and low oxygen levels — and not sea lice or infectious salmon anemia, concludes a new report.
The report, prepared by Memorial University's Marine Institute and released Thursday, says the unprecedented deaths happened in 10 salmon sea cages owned by Northern Harvest Sea Farms in Fortune and Harbour Breton Bays during August and September. Six sites saw 100 per cent of their fish die, while the other four had between 33 and 50 per cent mortality.
Northern Harvest is owned by Norwegian aquaculture giant Mowi.
"High water temperatures and reduced dissolved oxygen levels during August led to asphyxiation as the final cause of death," says the report, which also cited treatment for sea lice as a contributing factor.
"Fish handling during therapeutic treatments for sea lice stressed the salmon and increased their oxygen needs, worsening conditions further," reads the report.
Company criticized for response
The report's authors also criticize the salmon farming company's response to the disaster.
"The lack of a robust contingency plan for such an extreme event hindered Northern Harvest Sea Farms' ability to begin dead fish removal activities, resulting in a two-week delay," says the report.
"It was impeded by several factors, including availability and mobilization of divers and seiners; Hurricane Dorian, the quantity and condition of the dead fish material."
The report makes 10 recommendations, including:
- Using sea cages that are deeper (to allow fish to access cooler, more oxygenated, water) and have better structural integrity.
- Continuously monitoring environmental conditions at Northern Harvest Sea Farms online.
- Keeping more accurate records and mortality analysis than the current aggregate weekly average used by Northern Harvest Sea Farms.
- Reviewing salmon-handling practices, because lice treatments in warm temperatures may contribute to deaths.
- Enhancing the capacity of the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources to carry out its regulatory mandate.
