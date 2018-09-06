'He just came in to die,' says beach worker of seal spotted at Salmon Cove Sands

A sad story played out this week at Salmon Cove Sands, a popular beach on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

On Labour Day, a seal swam onto the sandy beach, drawing crowds of onlookers, according to Florence Corcoran, who works at Salmon Cove Sands.

But by Wednesday morning, the animal had died, she said.

"Everybody says that he just came in to die," Corcoran said, adding that people in Salmon Cove are feeling pretty sad since the animal's death.

Appeared to be struggling

On Monday, the seal appeared to be struggling in the sand, according to CBC's Andrew Sampson.

People were standing around the animal, taking pictures and watching it, he said.

Many people were taking pictures of the seal on the beach at Salmon Cove Monday. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

On Tuesday, Corcoran said the animal was going back and forth between the beach and the water.

An official from Fisheries and Oceans Canada came out to have a look, Corcoran said, and "said he was only sunbathing."

The seal was moving back and forth between the water and the beach, said Corcoran. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Now, Salmon Cove residents are waiting for DFO to return and hopefully remove the carcass.

Corcoran wasn't comfortable giving an estimate of the seal's size, but said "it's a big seal."

A spokesperson from DFO said someone from the department will be available to comment on the seal later Thursday, but it's not yet clear why the seal died.

For now, the beach is still open, said Corcoran.

Florence Corcoran said the seal died Wednesday morning. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

With files from Andrew Sampson

