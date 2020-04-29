450K juvenile salmon being culled in Stephenville

Northern Harvest Smolt Limited in Stephenville is being forced to destroy 450,000 fish. (Nick Hawkins and Tom Cheney/Atlantic Salmon Federation)

Northern Harvest Smolt Limited in Stephenville, a MOWI-owned company, is being forced to destroy 450,000 fish.

In late March the company reported a suspected detection of infectious salmon anemia in three Atlantic salmon parr.

Results of follow-up sampling, according to a news release from the company, found 14 additional fish with ISA.

"NHSL is culling all 450,000 juvenile Atlantic Salmon that were raised with these positive fish. All culled fish will be transported to a facility within the province that will convert these fish into biofuel," reads the release.

MOWI can produce 4.5 million smolt a year at the hatchery.

Those fish are used to replenish its sea cages on the south coast of the province.

2.6 million salmon belonging to Mowi died in September of 2019 following a prolonged warm water event.

Northern Harvest plans to disinfect its facility following the cull.

The statement says ISA is not a human health issue or a food safety issue.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador