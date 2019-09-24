FFAW sounds alarm over fish deaths in Northern Harvest salmon pens

The province's largest fishermen's union says a fish die-off in Fortune Bay raises questions about open-net pen farming.

Fish, Food & Allied Workers Union president Keith Sullivan says harvesters are concerned about the amount of dead or decaying salmon in pens owned by Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

This has been a massive event with a massive amount of fish. - Keith Sullivan

"Right now it seems that this has been a massive event with a massive amount of fish."

Sullivan believes millions of pounds of salmon may have died from warm water temperature and sea lice, but the company says it doesn't know yet how many deaths there were.

Company blames high water temperatures

Northern Harvest Sea Farms spokesperson Jason Card says the pens had high water temperatures over an 11- to 13-day period, causing low oxygen conditions that resulted in fish dying.

Northern Harvest is removing the dead salmon from the pens using all available dive teams in Newfoundland and Labrador, dive teams from New Brunswick and three large purse seiners.

Keith Sullivan, president of the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union, seen here earlier this month, says the deaths raise questions about open-net pen salmon farming. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

The company's news release does not mention sea lice as a factor in the die-off but blames it on a changing environment, and says it is "exploring ways to adapt to these changes."

Sullivan says harvesters are concerned that fish not removed from cages will have an impact on the environment that fishermen depend on.

"That's an area very fertile lobster ground and other fish."

We can't afford to have things like this happen. - Keith Sullivan

Northern Harvest says it doesn't know how many fish have died as the information is still being collected but says the deaths pose no harm to humans, the environment, or other fish and shellfish species.

The company isn't providing information about where exactly the fish mortality occurred or when it began.

Sullivan says the deaths raise concerns about open-net pen farming.

"Maybe the answer in on-shore salmon farming. We can't afford to have things like this happen that's going to threaten the environment for fish harvesters," he said.

