Salmon advocates take N.L. to court for stricter assessment of aquaculture

2.6 million salmon have died in Northern Harvest Sea Farm cages. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC)

A group of fisheries and wildlife advocates were in a St. John's courtroom Wednesday asking for stricter environmental assessment of Newfoundland and Labrador's expanding aquaculture industry.

The applicants said the province's former environment minister unlawfully approved a salmon hatchery project that would see more than 2 million salmon released into existing sea cages owned by Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

James Gunvaldsen Klaassen, of the environmental law group Ecojustice, argued in provincial Supreme Court that the minister's decision was invalid because he did not consider what happens after the newly hatched fish are released.

Aquaculture regulation in N.L. has been hotly debated this fall after 2.6 million salmon died in the same company's cages off Newfoundland's south coast.

Klaassen cited risks that open-net fish farming pose to wild salmon, through interbreeding from escapes or spread of disease, saying these risks should have been evaluated.

The case is scheduled to be heard through Thursday.

