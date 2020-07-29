1 dead, 1 found alive after fishing vessel goes missing near Gros Morne

One man is dead, while another has been found alive in the waters off Sally's Cove, after a fishing boat was due back the day before, the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The coast guard said a man was rescued from the water at about 10:30 Wednesday morning. Shortly after, the second man was located, but he was found unresponsive.

The men were commercial fish harvesters, and they were expected to return to their home community of Sally's Cove by 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Bonne Bay RCMP said they received a report Tuesday at 10 p.m. that the 21-foot open-boat fishing vessel was overdue.

Search and rescue personnel organized immediately and a mayday alert was sent.

"This is an unfortunate incident and our thoughts are with his family and friends," said the coast guard in a statement.

One man has died and another rescued from the waters near Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Stan Collins)

The search included a Canadian Coast Guard lifeboat, the coast guard vessel Cape Fox, a Cormorant helicopter from 103 Squadron in Gander, a Hercules aircraft, the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, and PAL Airlines. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax helped Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre St. John's plan and co-ordinate the search.

When the Comorant helicopter and one of the Canadian Coast Guard vessels arrived at the last known location of the fishing boat, both deployed what's known as iridium self-locating datum marker buoys.

"These buoys communicate critical GPS data in real time, which helps determine localized drift patterns and aids in search planning," said the coast guard in its statement.

