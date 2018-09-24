Marine Atlantic ferry assisting with rescue of man, dog aboard sailboat off Cape Breton

A Marine Atlantic ferry was assisting Monday with the rescue of a man and his dog on a sailboat in distress off the coast of Cape Breton.

The man is refusing to leave the struggling vessel, according to Darrell Mercer, a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic.

The MV Highlanders set sail Monday at 11:45 a.m. AT from Sydney, N.S., on its way to Port aux Basques, N.L., when it came upon a sailboat in distress, said Mercer.

While en route, the captain of the MV Highlanders got a call from the Canadian Coast Guard about a nearby sailboat in distress, Mercer said. The ferry then shifted course to assist the craft, he said.

"That individual would like to stay on board his vessel for the time being," Mercer said.

Mercer said the MV Highlanders has been asked to stay close by the sailboat until the coast guard's ship Spindrift arrives at approximately 5:15 p.m. AT.

He said he does not know what the Coast Guard protocol is for dealing with someone who refuses to leave a vessel in distress.

Mercer said the ongoing rescue will impact this evening's ferry schedule out of Port aux Basques but that he doesn't yet know what kind of delays customers should expect.