Masks mandatory in some classrooms, public exams cancelled

Education Minister Tom Osborne announced a major shift in the provincial government's back-to-school policy on Tuesday, saying students in grades 7 to 12 will have to wear masks in classrooms where it's not possible to keep a distance of one metre between classmates.

This comes 24 hours after Osborne appeared on CBC's CrossTalk and took tough questions from parents and teachers, many of whom focused on masks and a lack of appropriate physical distancing.

"It's because of the concerns raised by educators, primarily, on social distancing," Osborne said Tuesday.

Masks will be mandatory in hallways, and may be taken off when students take their seats if there is a metre between them and other students.

Education Minister Tom Osborne briefed the media Tuesday on changes to the province's back-to-school plan. (CBC)

The decision only applies to grades 7 through 12, since students in those grades move from class to class more than younger students, and they have a better chance of getting used to wearing masks since they are older.

Osborne also announced public exams have also been cancelled for the first half of the school year, keeping in line with other Atlantic provinces, but June exams might go ahead.

"I'm very open-minded. But I've been in this position for 12 days," he said. "I want to have an opportunity to look at what is in the absolute best interests of our students on whether or not we cancel public exams for June as well."

He also said additional buses will be available at the end of September, and all students who are eligible for busing will receive it.

Osborne said he was up late on Monday speaking with bus operators around the island and finding ways to get more buses into action for the school year.

The province's back-to-school plan dictates only 46 children can be on a school bus at a time, which will leave some kids needing a ride to school next week.

The minister said his department is also looking at increasing the number of student assistants and public health professionals in schools.

More details are expected to be announced Thursday. Students are due back in class on Sept. 9.

News comes after planned rally

The latest changes come on the same day parents and teachers are planning a protest on the steps of Confederation Building. The rally is set for 4 p.m.

The rally is being held by Safe September NL, a new organization aimed at promoting school safety.

Jillian Reid, a Grade 1 teacher at Holy Redeemer Elementary in Spaniard's Bay and one of the group's organizers, says more could be done by the provincial government to ensure the return to school is done safely.

She spoke to CBC News on Monday, before the latest updates, noting her disappointment that the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District submitted a report to the provincial government just over three months ago with recommendations to address potential back-to-school problems.

"The [district] came up with a beautiful re-entry plan back in May. And then the government, which many teachers were not aware of, many of the public were not aware of … had kept it under wraps," she told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

"We hadn't known about it. And so the new re-entry plan was made. And though the NLESD does make the plan, it is directly a result of funding that the government provides."

The rally will have representation from the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association and several political parties in attendance. It will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Reid said the main concern for many teachers is the ability to practise proper physical distancing, and that some of the public health orders made by the provincial government for outside the classroom were not going to apply when students return.

Jillian Reid is a Grade 1 teacher at Holy Redeemer Elementary in Spaniard's Bay and one of the organizers of the Safe September rally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted by Jillian Reid)

"I think a lot of teachers are concerned that we have so many health guidelines that have been drilled into us for so long, we've been really trying to as communities support them," she said. "And now when schools reopen, a lot of the guidelines that they have on paper, we know they're not going to be the reality in the school."

She said the group also hopes to focus on the need for smaller class sizes this September and more support for parents who choose to use online learning or home schooling options.

"The NLESD has come up with many options. It's up to the government to invest in those options," Reid said.

"We want to make sure what they say on paper [is] going to be the reality in the classroom."