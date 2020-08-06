Couple renews calls for safer overpasses after recent highway crash resembles 3 others

Reuben and Barbara Noseworthy are once again calling for safer highway overpasses in Newfoundland and Labrador after a 58-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a crash on Pitts Memorial Drive near Southlands Boulevard.

The man was a passenger of a vehicle that flipped between the two sections of highway and went partially over an embankment beneath the overpass. The driver was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday's crash brought back memories for the Noseworthys. The couple lost their daughter, Johanna, as well as Reuben's mother, Alice, in a crash in 2005 near Karwood Drive in Paradise, a similar incident to the one on Tuesday.

What's more, 21-year-old Brendan Lawlor, died in 2015 when his vehicle flipped in the same place as Tuesday's incident, and two months previous to Lawlor's crash, a Jiffy Cab driver did the same thing and survived.

"Another bunch of families are in turmoil, and upset and everything. I just think these accidents can be prevented if they redesigned the overpasses," Reuben Noseworthy told CBC News on Wednesday.

"I travel the highways of Atlantic Canada fairly often, and all of the overpasses I see, most of them anyway, the guardrails turn in and down to the ground. You look at these overpasses in Newfoundland, the guardrails just turn into the ground, they don't turn in. So if they turned in, it would avoid a car going out there in the first place. There might still be an accident, but it won't be a fatality."

Johanna Noseworthy and her grandmother died in a car accident in Paradise on July 2, 2005. (Noseworthy Family)

The Noseworthys launched their campaign for safer overpasses in 2015 after Lawlor's death. Reuben Noseworthy said the response from the provincial government at the time was very positive, but nothing ever actually changed.

Barbara Noseworthy said the couple met with then-Transportation Minister David Brazil, and a government employee was supposed to return from a convention addressing highway safety with answers.

"I think all of that happened maybe in the spring or early summer, and then there was an election in the fall and governments changed and it all fell by the wayside," she said. "We [ran] out of steam, too."

Today, the Noseworthys still want to see overpasses changed, to prevent further potential fatal accidents from happening.

Reuben Noseworthy said the cost of the design changes will be offset by the lives it could potentially save.

"I think this particular overpass, at this point, certainly should have some sort of attention paid to it, since we've had three accidents there," Barbara Noseworthy said.

