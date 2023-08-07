Walk-ins welcome: Corner Brook tattoo shop offers instant ink

Two tattoo artists in Corner Brook are taking a chance on the small town's proclivity for body art, opening an urban-style shop on Newfoundland's sparsely populated west coast.

The Goyers decided to offer tattoos without a booked appointment after noticing the west coast of the island was saturated with tattoo artists boasting wait lists that are months, and sometimes years, long.

The Sacred Valley Electric Tattoo opened in June with a large storefront overlooking busy West Street. Tattoo artists work on their clients out in the open, with clients getting inked while they look out over the street.

Walk-ins are always welcome and customers can pick a tattoo off the flash wall or come up with their own design.

"We are trying to do a street shop thing," said co-owner and artist Charisse Goyer.

Clients can pick a tattoo from the flash wall. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"It doesn't really exist here. There is such high demand. Any style that anybody wants, there is only one person on this end of the island for it. Everybody is booked out really far."

The store's busy front door opens every five or ten minutes, with clients coming in to book a tattoo appointment or get one, instantly.

"The idea is just to have flow coming in, have a nice vibe," said operations manager Justin Goyer.

Charisse Goyer gives a man a moth tattoo on the back of his leg. She did this tattoo in less than an hour. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"This isn't your typical type of tattoo shop for Newfoundland. But we have the style of artists that can handle this type of work flow. And it's just convenient being right on West Street. It's a tourist area. I mean, this way if people are in town for a week, they don't have to wait two months for an appointment. They can just come in and get something cool."

The instant ink idea is taking off, and Sacred Valley Electric Tattoo hasn't had a moment of peace since it opened.

Justin Goyer says when the winter comes, the artists may rely more on their scheduled clients who want bigger pieces that take longer to do.

"This really only works in an urban hub. This is more designed for Toronto or Montreal," he said.

"But it is one-of-a-kind here, and it's working."

