It started with turkeys. Now this local company is upping its Christmas spirit

The generosity of S&S Supply Crosstown Rentals in Mount Pearl started small, growing with every donated Christmas turkey.

Owner Brad Smith loved to give, and for the last 15 years, he did.

And when Smith died of cancer last year, the tradition didn't end. In fact, it has grown with his family at the helm.

"We started off doing 50 turkeys a year. Then, within a couple years, we could afford to do 100. Then we did 200," said Brandon Dwyer, who works in the family business.

Smith's son said his father preached the importance of helping others to them at a young age, so it's natural that the giving spirit is ramping up.

"My dad wanted us to know the importance of those things. He was expecting, I'm sure, to be around a little longer than he was," Dwyer said.

"[This year] we're going to be doing a lot more than 200 turkeys."

Brandon Dwyer is keeping his father's giving tradition alive this Christmas. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The rental company is giving the Community Food Sharing Association approximately $20,000 this year, which will be split into different types of donations.

Dwyer got a list of 10 different families from the association that they'll be shopping for this Christmas.

"He would have a smile on his face and shaking his head with a smile," Dwyer said of his father.

"I don't think he'd have a whole lot to say to me. His thumbs would be up, saying, 'You're doing the right thing.'"

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's annual Feed NL Day is Thursday. Anyone who wants to make a donation to the Community Food Sharing Association can visit the Avalon Mall on Thursday, or donate online.

