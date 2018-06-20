Skip to Main Content
Ryane Clowe officially named head coach of new St. John's hockey team

One of the most talented Newfoundlanders to ever play hockey is headed back home.

Ryane Clowe is leaving his post as assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils to come home to St. John's. (Al Bello/Getty Images/File)

The Newfoundland Growlers are tapping a familiar face to lead St. John's newest pro hockey team.

Fermeuse native and former NHL star Ryane Clowe will be the new head coach of the Growlers, an ECHL affiliate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I'm grateful to the Maple Leafs for providing me with this unique opportunity and excited to return home as the first head coach of the Growlers," said Clowe in a statement.

He was most recently an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils, and in his new position, the Growlers said he will work closely with the Leafs developmental staff, and receive personnel support from their hockey operations staff.

"We are thrilled to add Ryane to our organization as the first coach of the Newfoundland Growlers," added Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Long career with three NHL teams

On the ice, Clowe had a long and productive NHL career.

He earned 309 points over 491 regular season games, and 46 points in 70 playoff teams, playing with the San Jose Sharks, the New York Rangers and the Devils.

He will come home to St. John's with his wife Jennifer, and their two children. 

The Growlers join the city's National Basketball League franchise in welcoming a local star to the fold, following in the footsteps of the St. John's Edge's decision to sign basketball star Carl English. 

Clowe was forced to retire from the NHL in 2015 after a string of concussions.

