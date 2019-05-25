St. John's runner celebrates his 70th birthday with his 70th marathon

Around the same time that thousands of his peers were flocking to the legendary music festival at Woodstock, a 20-year-old Memorial University student was running his first marathon as part of the Canada Games in Halifax.

That race in August of 1969 wasn't supposed to be a marathon at all, Joe Ryan said.

"I was actually training for the ten-kilometre race," he said.

"Three weeks before the actual games the coaches came to me and said we want you to run the marathon. I almost died that day on the road in Halifax."

But he didn't die. The boy who began running on the roads of Calvert made it through the 42.2 k, (26.22 mile) course — and then he took a break from marathons altogether.

A lifelong teacher, Ryan leads multiple running groups around St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I think I got so scared after the first one I didn't run another one for about six years, until 1975," said Ryan.

"Then I ran the Newfoundland Marathon here in St. John's, and I actually won it.

From that point onward, he was hooked. And almost fifty years after that first long race, Ryan is set to mark significant milestones for both his age and his running career.

'I run for these people'

Ryan is best known locally as the man who literally wrote the book on the Tely Ten, the one who once ran the race in a tuxedo.

Over Ryan's decades of running, he has built a list of completed marathons that reads like a bucket list for runners. It includes the original marathon course in Athens, 12 Boston Marathons, a few tries at the New York City Marathon, and stops all over Europe, including the Rotterdam Marathon last month.

His next stop? In Ottawa on May 26, Ryan will celebrate his 70th birthday doing what he loves, running his 70th marathon.

Mr. Joe Ryan is, by leaps and bounds, the best dressed runner today. Sporting a tux for his 45th Tely10



"Many people today would love to what I am doing but can't do it: people in hospitals, nursing homes, people who are injured or whatever. I run for these people, in a way," he says.

"I consider it a gift that I've been given, and I am grateful all the time, and I'll do it as long as I can."

Coaching other runners

The retired teacher now coaches Tely Ten and marathon runners, including a group that Rosemarie James runs with.

In her 70s herself, James has her own impressive resume of races under her laces and has completed 14 marathons.



She has nothing but praise for Ryan and his upcoming 70th-on-70th marathon.

"I think that this is tremendous, for Joe to be able to do that. It's remarkable. There is no sweat," she said before heading out for a group run.

"He just does it like we are going out for a Sunday run ... just going along with the breeze."

James will be there when Ryan crosses the finish line in Ottawa on Sunday.

"I'll be just as happy as he is," she said.

"I am so happy that he is well enough, and good enough to do this, and to want to celebrate it with his friends."

Joanne Hickman, Rosemarie James, Joe Ryan, Jackie Kane, Danielle Browne, Tracey Power, Jody Fancey and Jack Hickman will all travel to Ottawa to run full or half marathons. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Even after 50 years of running marathons, Ryan doesn't want to slow down.

He jokes he could sit back and watch Coronation Street but prefers to be surrounded by the fun and friends.

The modest marathon man is equally as proud of the groups he coaches as he is of his own successes.

"I think it's seeing new marathon runners have an enjoyable experience and finishing upright and smiling at the end," Ryan said.

"Just enjoying every moment and being proud of what they've accomplished, trusting their training, going out there and having fun on that day."