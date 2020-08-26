Family of Innu man killed in alleged hit and run want answers

Relatives of a Sheshatshiu man killed in a collision earlier this month gathered with placards Tuesday outside the community's RCMP headquarters in hopes of applying increased pressure on investigators.

Some of those present say police haven't done enough to keep the family abreast of developments, and question the speed at which the investigation is progressing.

Maryanne Montague, aunt to the late Ryan Nuke, says the lack of communication by investigators has left her frustrated, angry and grieving.

"We don't know if anything is done. Are they doing more investigation? We don't hear nothing," she said.

"They called yesterday when they heard I'm going to have a protest. That's the only time they called."

Nuke, 26, was pronounced dead in the early hours of Aug. 13 when he was found at the side of the highway between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu.

Members of the community say despite knowing some of the people in the car, an arrest has not yet been made.

"We know somebody got answers out there, but they're not coming forth," Montague said.

"When we go to sleep we think about it — who's the driver? Not only me, the whole community want answers. They want somebody to come forward."

Maryanne Montague, Nuke's aunt, says she can't properly grieve until she knows investigators are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision that killed her nephew. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Montague described Nuke, a father to three girls, as an affable, "non-stop person" who wouldn't argue with anyone.

His uncle, David Montague, emphasized Nuke's love for his children.

"In my books you couldn't meet another guy as loving and caring as Ryan," he said.

The family harbours concerns police may allow the investigation to peter out if they don't apply pressure now. Montague said he's not pointing fingers, but wants to ensure investigators stay on top of the case.

"We work together, to come together to solve things, to get a better outcome," he said.

Maryanne Montague agreed. "That's what I'm afraid of. They might let it go and forget about it," she said.

Campaign policy under fire

Relatives said they'd heard from many witnesses that Nuke had attended an Innu Nation election campaign party and had been walking home the night he was struck.

According to Maryanne Montague, a bartender at the venue holding the party told her free drink tickets had been supplied to guests.

The allegation drew sharp criticism from many within the community.

Montague told CBC News she wished to see rules that would prevent future candidates from offering potential voters kickbacks in exchange for support, "not to buy out people for votes."

"There should be a policy now," she said.

David Montague also raised concerns about the campaign event's organization.

"Why wasn't there any transportation for these people?" he asked.

"Why wasn't someone out there looking out for this?"

Speed of investigation questionable

Jack Penashue, an Innu rights activist and recent candidate for Innu Nation grand chief, attended Tuesday's gathering to support the family.

He raised concerns that police investigations appear to be treated differently when they involve someone from an Innu community.

Nuke is remembered as a loving father and nephew by his family. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"People need answers, and the RCMP, from my eyes anyway — from what I see — they're not doing their job," Penashue said. "Their job is to protect the public, but just because it's an Innu person, it's unfortunate that it's not taken very seriously."

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, and a family liaison was identified at its start.

Regular updates have been provided to that contact person, according to police.

