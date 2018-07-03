Ryan Clowe is back home to coach the Growlers — and he's here to stay

Retired NHL player Ryane Clowe is back home in Newfoundland — and he's here to stay.

The Fermeuse native was officially introduced as head coach for the Newfoundland Growlers, the Toronto Maple Leafs' new ECHL affiliate team, Tuesday morning.

"I'm thrilled," said Clowe.

"I think it's going to be a good round of hockey, and I think the fans are going to like it."

The 35-year-old said getting to lead a new team in his home province is the perfect opportunity for his first stint as head coach.

After nearly 17 years living away, Clowe said he's very excited to call Newfoundland home again.

"My kids were probably the most excited to get back around the grandparents and family, but I'm really looking forward to it."

A 'perfect storm' to head coach

Clowe called the circumstances that led to his becoming the Growlers' head coach a perfect storm.

He was first drafted in the NHL by the San Jose Sharks back in 2001.

In September 2015, he played his final game for the New Jersey Devils. A series of head-related injuries over two seasons forced him to retire early at 32.

"It was very difficult leaving as a player," said Clowe. "I didn't want to stop playing."

With three seasons left on his contract with the Devils, Clowe stayed on as a scout, eventually becoming an assistant coach.

Ryane Clowe played two seasons with the New Jersey Devils before retiring early, due to multiple concussions. (Al Bello/Getty Images/File)

He said that's when he caught the coaching bug, and has been seeking the opportunity to build and coach his own team ever since.

During his decade-long career in the NHL, Clowe became known for his strong offence, a playing style he'll bring to the Growlers.

"We're not going to a team that defends and checks and sits back," he said.

"We're going to be a tactics team, an attacking team that's fun to watch and high-tempo."

