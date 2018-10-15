St. John's man takes on world's best in Ironman championships

On a hot day in Hawaii, Ryan Brown battled the heat and the best triathletes in the world.

The 31-year-old St. John's man completed a 226.31-kilometre course in Kona on Saturday for the 40th World Triathlon Championships.

For Brown, seen here competing in at Ironman Mont-Tremblant in August, the Kona race was his first-ever World Triathlon Championships. (Submitted)

Brown finished the course in 9:47:04, good for 568th place out of a field 2,472 of racers.

Germany's Patrick Lange was the first man across the finish line, in 7:52:39, while Daniela Ryf of Switzerland was the first woman to finish, in 8:26:18

