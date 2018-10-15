St. John's man takes on world's best in Ironman championships
On a hot day in Hawaii, Ryan Brown took on the heat and the the best triathletes in the world.
Ryan Brown finished 568th in the 180K Kona race
On a hot day in Hawaii, Ryan Brown battled the heat and the best triathletes in the world.
The 31-year-old St. John's man completed a 226.31-kilometre course in Kona on Saturday for the 40th World Triathlon Championships.
Brown finished the course in 9:47:04, good for 568th place out of a field 2,472 of racers.
Germany's Patrick Lange was the first man across the finish line, in 7:52:39, while Daniela Ryf of Switzerland was the first woman to finish, in 8:26:18