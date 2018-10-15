Skip to Main Content
St. John's man takes on world's best in Ironman championships

On a hot day in Hawaii, Ryan Brown took on the heat and the the best triathletes in the world.

Ryan Brown finished 568th in the 180K Kona race

St. John's triathlete Ryan Brown finished 118th in his age group on Saturday. (Submitted)

The 31-year-old St. John's man completed a 226.31-kilometre course in Kona on Saturday for the 40th World Triathlon Championships.

For Brown, seen here competing in at Ironman Mont-Tremblant in August, the Kona race was his first-ever World Triathlon Championships. (Submitted)

Brown finished the course in 9:47:04, good for 568th place out of a field 2,472 of racers.

Germany's Patrick Lange was the first man across the finish line, in 7:52:39, while Daniela Ryf of Switzerland was the first woman to finish, in 8:26:18

