Not all residential school survivors in Nain were willing to accept Premier Andrew Furey's apology on Friday, but for those who were, they hope it brings them closer to healing from the pain and suffering of childhoods spent in residential schools.

Nain — the largest Nunatsiavut community on Labrador's north coast — was the site of the fifth of Furey's six apologies scheduled this week. He wore an orange ribbon on his lapel as he said sorry on behalf of the provincial government for its role in housing Inuit children in residential schools.

The apology was accepted by Rutie Lampe, an elder and mental health counsellor who works with survivors — and is one herself.

"I care for them and want to help in whatever way I can help them and I'm proud to do so," she said at the podium, set up inside the school gymnasium. "I am a survivor myself. Also in truth and honesty, there are those who refuse to accept the apology from you. Not everyone will accept the apology."

Lampe spoke about the irreparable harm on the Inuit culture and way of life, and how the personal damage is still felt today.

"As children we were separated from our families and our communities, leading to a loss of connection with our language, culture and traditions," she said. "Some students were neglected while others suffered mental, physical and sexual abuse."

In a speech similar to the previous apologies in Postville, Rigolet, Hopedale and Makkovik, Furey acknowledged the role the province played and the long-term effects on the Inuit.

"Let me say from the outset that the treatment of Inuit in residential schools represents a tragic and sad chapter in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador," he began.

"While we have a duty to acknowledge the past, we must also reflect on the hardships faced by Inuit children and solemnly pledge these historic events are never forgotten, and more importantly, never repeated."

The former Nain boarding school was demolished a year ago. The Nunatsiavut government says the demolition was the closing of a 'dark chapter in the history of Labrador Inuit.' (Submitted by Elsie Russell)

Furey said his government must consider the lasting effects of residential schools on the Inuit when examining how they interact with current systems such as health, justice and child welfare.

He also acknowledged the length of time it took for the Labrador Inuit to receive an apology. It was first promised by then premier Dwight Ball in 2017. Time passed, and so did several survivors.

"They were not able to hear an apology today, nor receive compensation," Furey said. "However, we remember them. We remember them for their strength and their courage, and they will not be forgotten."

Lampe hopes Friday's event will help people put the pain in the past.

"We have waited many years for this apology and we accept it because we want the pain and hurting to go away so that we can move on. This is a moment of recognition and truth."

Furey is travelling to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday afternoon, where he will deliver the sixth and final apology to Nunatsiavut beneficiaries.