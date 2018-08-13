Canada's influence in the world made us a good target for Saudi row: MUN researcher

Canada's reduced position in the world and uncertain relationship with the United States, its most important trading partner, has made the country an obvious target for Saudi Arabia's ire, says a politics professor at Memorial University.

'The last few series of diplomatic squabbles the Canadian government has found itself in have almost come as a bit of a surprise," Russell Williams told the St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

"Things that were taken as givens in Canadian foreign policy for decades are in question."

The result is a situation that makes it difficult for researchers, academics and analysts to know what to predict for the country's ongoing foreign relations, Williams said.

"There's a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, and not a lot of clear indications as to what the future holds for Canada."

Criticism of human rights

The most recent of those squabbles is the country's continuing fight with Saudi Arabia, sparked after Canada criticized the arrest of political activists.

But Saudi Arabia is not the only country Canada has unexpectedly found itself at odds with recently. The country's relationship with the United States, traditionally a top ally and still a key trading partner, has gone to unpredictable places, Williams said, thanks to the policies of the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here with Chrystia Freeland, made comments about human rights in Saudi Arabia that are in line with positions taken by past Canadian governments, Williams says. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

"In the current mode it's quite clear that the United States does not have its allies' backs in ways that they might have come to expect as being fairly standard in the past," he said.

It's unclear if the divide between the two countries will continue to widen, or if the Canada/U.S. relationship has been changed in the long term, but in the short term it has changed the context for the Canadian government in its foreign interactions, he said.

Controversial statements from Trump and other U.S. officials after the most recent G7 meeting made Canada's stature clear before this latest issue came up, he said.

The U.S. State Department's statement on the dispute between Canada and Saudi Arabia was also revealing, he said, in the way it took steps to remove itself from the situation.

'There was a time when Canada and the United States would have been shoulder to shoulder on that issue, but you can no longer anticipate that that's really the case," he said.

These things combine to illustrate that Canada is in a weak position, Williams said, when we have already been "dunked on" by the United States.

"I think part of the reason why the Saudi Arabian regime chose to take such great umbrage at Canada over relatively standard statements in Canadian foreign policy is that they watched the Trump dressing-down of Canada earlier in the year," he said.

"They have their own reasons for wanting to send a message to countries in the world that they're not going to take this kind of criticism, and their target in this case was well chosen."

'We are not as important'

The end result so far is an unexpected change in a relationship that was already a problem for Canada given criticism over sales of arms to Saudi Arabia.

But it's all also a sign of a larger issue.

"Canada's role in the world, and our influence in the world, is declining," he said.

"We are not as important as we were 20 or 30 years ago."

The country doesn't spend much on defence and has reduced spending on foreign aid. Our economic relationship is dominated by the United States, which reduces our potential influence with other countries. With that relationship currently in new territory, our lack of influence is even more glaring, he said.

"I think what's interesting is the extent to which we lack influence, and our major partners in the world know we lack influence, and that's a little embarrassing."

There is debate to be had about that, but it shouldn't be partisan, he said. Instead it should focus on a defining of what has happened to Canada's place in the world, and what we want the country's place to be, he added.

"I think that it's time for some serious discussion of that."

