Fatal crash in Rushoon has police investigating impaired driving

A single-vehicle crash in Rushoon on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula has left one man dead and another in hospital, who police say they're investigating for impaired driving.

In a media release, Burin Peninsula RCMP said officers were called to the scene of the crash just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre for treatment.

The RCMP says the investigation is continuing and the office of the chief medical examiner has been engaged.

