All around Stella's Circle: Running group provides support and mental health benefits

This weekend's Run for Women at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's usually attracts about 1,000 participants, but the event held particular meaning for one small group of runners.

The members of a running group that began eight weeks ago through Stella's Circle participated in the event, which is supported by Shoppers Drug Mart and raises money for local mental health services.

For the women participating the running group has been an important extension of the support they receive through Stella's Circle.

Pearce has been a runner before, but said the experience is even more valuable now that she's doing it as part of a supportive, like-minded group of women. (CBC)

"They're fantastic, and they're more on my level," said Ashley Pearce, who was already involved with the charity for support and addictions counselling when she began running with the group about eight weeks ago.

"It's just nice to be around people that you feel comfortable around."

The running group, which began to train for the Run for Women on Sunday, meets up every Tuesday to chat, stretch and run or walk according to their abilities. The Running Room helped the group get underway with donations of appropriate clothing and footwear.

The program has attracted a variety of participants, including many who have no previous experience with running or exercise at all.

"There's all different sizes, all different abilities," said Amy Sheppard, a social worker with Stella's Circle who helped create the running group.

"It's been a really great, fun eight weeks."

Benefits for both physical and mental health

Pearce had been a runner before, and joined the group as a way to get out of the house and meet new people.

But there are mental health benefits associated with exercise, and that is another important piece of the running group for its members.

"Anecdotally, I know it's really great for my wellness, but research does indicate that there is huge impacts on people's mental health with exercise," Sheppard said.

Sheppard, left, and Pearce run around Quidi Vidi Lake, where the Run for Women is being held today. (CBC)

Even when she's having a bad day, getting out for a run — especially with a group of supportive, like-minded people — leaves her feeling better at the end, Pearce said.

"After I run I feel way better about myself," she said.

The mental health problems the running group members are living with can affect their ability to participate sometimes, but the group is open to those who are only able to participate when they feel up to it, for as long as they are able to be active that day, Sheppard said.

"People who have mental health issues, it is a challenge to get out there sometimes, to get out of bed," she said.

"We'll meet people wherever they are."

Running with a group of people who share some of your personal challenges is better than running alone, Pearce said.

And Sheppard said that support component is a key part of helping anybody make a change, like beginning an exercise program.

"We're a team: everyone's got each other's backs, we're really non-judgmental, at the end of it everyone's giving high fives," she said.

"It's just a really supportive group of people."