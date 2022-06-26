Runners and walkers lace up for women's mental health and Stella's Circle

Runners and walkers gathered to raise funds and awareness for women's mental health in St. John's. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Hundreds of walkers and runners turned out Sunday morning to raise money in support of women's mental health in their community.

The Run for Women, which took place near Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's, raised money for the Naomi Centre and the Just Us Women's Centre; two Stella's Circle initiatives. The event was part of a series of runs for women's mental health held across Canada.

"There is a spirit behind this day of coming together and supporting women and their mental health," said Stella's Circle CEO Laura Winters.

The Naomi Centre is a shelter for women under 30 experiencing homelessness — the only one in St. John's, said Winters. The Just Us Women's Centre provides counselling and support for women who have been in conflict with the law.

"Women in both of those programs experience a huge amount of stigma and marginalization because of their experiences, so that's why it's so meaningful that so many people have showed up here to date to support these programs," Winters said.

Stella's Circle CEO Laura Winters said the funds will go towards the organization's women's shelter and program for women who have been in conflict with the law. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Winters said in addition to supporters, some of the women who rely on those programs were at the event too.

"I think it's really meaningful for them to see community members showing up for them and their mental health," she said.

"You deserve support on your terms, however it works for you, for your mental health, you're worth it. I think that's a great message for people to receive," she said.

Kristina Wakeham, Jackie Percy and Joanne Belbin all work at Naomi Centre, and also participated in the run. Wakeham said they help people experiencing homelessness, as well as people moving out of homelessness into stable housing.

"It's really nice to see all the support from the community," Percy said.

Joanne Belbin, Jackie Percy and Kristina Wakeham all work at Naomi Centre emergency shelter in St. John's. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Winters said Stella's Circle is the largest provider of affordable housing units in Newfoundland and Labrador, outside the N.L. Housing Corporation and the City of St. John's.

The event included a 1K walk for families, a 5K walk or run, a 10K walk and a virtual option.

From left to right, Lauren Smee, Chantelle Jubenville and Carole Bestvater. The trio named their team "The Hamstrings." (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Lauren Smee invited her friends Carole Bestvater and Chantelle Jubenville to join her for the run.

"Running is a big part of my mental health support," Smee said. "I first started about five years ago and it seemed like a good blend for me and it's really fun to have buddies this time."

The trio named their team "The Hamstrings" — a play on words because they all play the violin, explained Bestvater.

Jubenville said Stella's Circle is an important part of the city.

"We all live in the downtown core, so we're all very aware of, like, their presence in St John's," Jubenville said. "It's very close to our hearts."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador