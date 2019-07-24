Rumours about gunman on the loose in Clarenville aren't true, police say

Rumours about an armed man in the Clarenville area that spread on social media Tuesday night aren't true, says the town's RCMP detachment.

A man was arrested and charged after fleeing police Tuesday night, and police said this incident may have been the source of the rumours, which spread far enough that the RCMP felt it necessary to issue a statement refuting them.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Larry Turner said it was the first time he'd ever had to take such a step.

"There was an awful lot of … improper information getting out last night," he said, including rumours about shots being fired and even people being killed.

"There was no weapon whatsoever," he said.

Police say when there is a threat to public safety, they send out a public advisory to let people know.

"People should be certain about what they put on social media," he said. "It could cause harm to other people without people even being aware of it."

The release about the rumours and the arrest sent Wednesday did not say which charges the man was facing or why he was fleeing police, but Turner said more information would be released Wednesday afternoon.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador