Rum Ragged's eyes opened to Labrador problems after 10 days of being stranded

The members of Rum Ragged boarded a speedboat on Friday afternoon to find another part of coastal Labrador where they may be able to secure a flight. (Sarah Leo/Twitter)

The folk group Rum Ragged — which is scheduled to close the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival on Sunday night — is struggling to make it back to St. John's from Labrador's north coast, where they had been stranded for 10 days in Torngat Mountains National Park.

Heavy fog and poor weather has hung over communities in northern Labrador, disrupting travel plans for residents, tourists and other visitors.

The band left camp, roughly 200 kilometres north of Nain, on Thursday for an 18-hour voyage on the Labrador Sea, in hopes of being able to find a ride home from Nain, Labrador's most northerly community.

The band said the ordeal has opened their eyes to problems in Labrador, including how Nain has been without phone and internet connections for days.

Our experience is only a taste of the everyday life here on the coast of Labrador. - Rum Ragged

Internet and phone connections were only restored on Thursday after being down for nearly a week. Some parts of town were also without running water.

Flights in and out of Nain remain hit-and-miss as the weather is still uncooperative and there are no lights on the landing strip in the community, the most northerly town on Labrador's coast.

"Honestly, our story here of missing major peak season shows and being stranded is a terrible situation, however the reality and the real story of the Labrador coast is far far more devastating and significant," the band told CBC News in a statement.

"Our experience is only a taste of the everyday life here on the coast of Labrador."

The band has been forced to cancel a handful of gigs through Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland, but is hopeful to make it home for Sunday evening's headlining slot at the folk festival in Bannerman Park.

Boats, flights and changing plans

The group boarded a speedboat Friday afternoon to move further down the coast of Labrador where the weather may be more favourable.

"To everyone back home, thank you for understanding and helping keep our spirts and hopes high. We need everyone to know that we appreciate, and are very thankful for all those who are trying extremely hard to get us home both here and back on the island," the band said.

"Especially the people at PAL, Air Borealis and The Nunatsiavut Group of Companies who have been working against this weather to get us home."

As of Friday afternoon, the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival project manager Nicole Button said the band is en route and should be able to make it to the concert for Sunday.

The fog has been steady in Nain for a week, grounding any flights from getting in with passengers or supplies. Jennifer Oliver can see the houses across the street, but not much else. (Submitted by Jennifer Oliver)

Air Borealis vice-president Philip Earle said there are still travellers stranded in the Torngat Mountains as of Friday.

Earle said those affected are taking it in stride but the stay is getting a little long.

Earle predicted that Monday will be the earliest that weather conditions will be clear enough for a regular flight schedule, and once that happens it will still take a few days to work through the backlog of passengers and freight.

Services coming back online

Without communications to the rest of the province, or the world, residents of Nain felt the isolation settle in.

Joe Dicker, mayor of the Inuit community government in Nain, said there was a break in the fibre optic link between Quebec and Hopedale, and the switch in the tower between Hopedale and Natuashish wasn't reset because extreme weather made it difficult for crews to access the area.

What's more, with weather hindering the ability for community supplies such as groceries to be brought in, and medical evacuations via air being nonexistent, Nain was on its own.

The community is supposed to receive supplies by plane three times a week and by ferry once a week.

On Thursday, just four flights were able to land. Some passengers needing to travel for medical reasons are still stranded.

"That was really the definition of isolation," said Dicker, adding the community's mood shifted once things began to come back online Thursday evening.

On top of the harsh luck on missing food and medical support, a water main break left some in the community without fresh water for nine days.

Dicker said that issue has been fixed.

Rum Ragged's tough luck streak hasn't changed its outlook on the Big Land.

"This past week has not in any way altered our belief that the Torngats and the rest of Labrador is something everyone near and far should experience."

