Family of N.L. woman bound, gagged in Scottish office disappointed she lost harassment claim

The family of a Newfoundland woman who was photographed tied to a chair and gagged in her workplace in Scotland says it's disappointed that an employment tribunal has ruled against her harassment claim.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick said she experienced a decade of harassment while working at the Marine Scotland's Scrabster fishery office, on the north coast of Scotland.

The issue went to a tribunal process in the U.K. and, as reported by the BBC Scotland on Wednesday, the tribunal ruled against Fitzpatrick's complaints of a racist and misogynistic workplace culture.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick speaks with BBC Scotland in June 2018 about alleged harassment and bullying at Marine Scotland. (BBC Scotland )

"The Fitzpatrick family are hugely disappointed with the result of the tribunal," a statement said Wednesday.

It said the family wasn't surprised about the decision, given the nature of the evidence allowed to be heard.

The family cited the tribunal's decision to omit the photo that made Fitzpatrick's story famous: one of her tied and gagged to a chair in her office in 2010.

Fitzpatrick broke her silence in June and spoke with BBC Scotland, saying that incident happened after she spoke out about misogynistic statements directed at a female co-worker and two of her male co-workers discovered she was a whistleblower.

After deciding the photo of Fitzpatrick bound and gagged was too old to be used as evidence, the employment tribunal focused on her claim that she received abusive Valentine's Day and birthday cards from a co-worker between 2015 and 2017.

Fitzpatrick characterized the cards as threatening, calling her "an old troll," and referring to her as having male genitalia, the tribunal heard.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick was employed as a fisheries officer with Marine Scotland at the time of the incident. (BBC Scotland)

The Fitzpatrick family said it was happy at least that the tribunal suggested the human resources department "could have been more proactive in dealing with the matter by launching an investigations, questioning staff," according to the statement.

"Not only the judges on the tribunal panel, but us as DeeAnn's family found it's astonishing that the Scottish government's disciplinary policy allows employees the right to remain silent and they need not answer questions that may incriminate them."

The family said now, the focus will be on ensuring the Scottish government "delivers a safe workplace for DeeAnn and other employees."

