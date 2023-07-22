These aren't your typical rugs, says Rug the Rock owners

Rug the Rock co-owners Hanif Hosseini and Ellie Vaziri import handmade rugs from the Middle East. (Heather Barrett)

The basement of Hanif Hosseini and Ellie Vaziri's east end St. John's home is filled with beautiful handmade rugs they've imported from the Middle East to Newfoundland and Labrador.

They are the owners of Rug the Rock, a new business they launched sourcing and importing vintage and antique rugs.

"We're a small business so we spend most of our time hunting these one-of-a-kind rugs," Hosseini told CBC News.

One item he showcased was 70 years old, and originally made in Iran.

"A rug like this takes a few months or sometimes years [to make] as it's a one-of-a-kind and it expressed the feeling of the weaver," he said.

These rugs are different from the ones people can find at a local furniture store, he explained.

"In Middle Eastern culture, a rug is [a] form of art. So it's an artwork that has functionality as well."

They are also durable because they're made from natural material. The dyes are derived from vegetables, roots or plants, said Hosseini. The rugs can also be repaired and reused, he added.

Some of the rugs in their collection are more than 100 years old. (Heather Barrett)

"You can use them as a normal rug. You can have them in your area, everywhere that you want. And the good thing about the hand knitted rugs are… very durable," Vaziri said.

She pointed to a rug in the collection that is almost 100-years-old in good condition.

"You just need to be careful about them. Don't use chemical things for washing them. And yeah, they can last for, like, ever."

There will often be a designer who sets out a pattern that the weavers then follow, but he said that's not always the case.

"We have some other rugs from villages or from nomads and they are woven by memory."

Making a connection through rugs

Hosseini said Vaziri's father is a rug collector and her uncle has a rug store in Iran, which gave them an introduction to this business. When they moved to this province, they didn't see any rug collectors in the area and saw a gap in the market they could fill with Rug the Rock.

It was also a way to connect with society here, said Hosseini, and one enjoyable part of the business is hunting down the rugs and curating them.

Hanif Hosseini and Ellie Vaziri of Rug the Rock display some of their one of a kind, hand made rugs from the Middle East.

"The best part of this job is to find like-minded people. People that appreciate art and… we really learn a lot from other people. We've met so many great artists, local artists or even international artists only because of this business."

They have put their rugs on display for prospective buyers and on Saturday showcased 70 of their unique rugs at their home.

Vaziri said her favourite rug is a pinkish-coloured Kurdish rug.

"I love this rug because of its pattern and the pattern is simple and geometric," she said. "We don't see this colours so much on Persian rugs. They are usually… a deep red as you can see but this one is very soft."

Hanif Hosseini said it can take a group of weavers several years to make one rug. (Heather Barrett)

Hosseini said one of his favourite rugs is from a remote area of Morocco.

"And no one knows the story of this pattern. It's woven by a woman because in that area only women [weave]. You can see the pattern is very complicated because they show their social level by their weaving techniques."

"Because they don't express themselves by talking to their husbands or society. They usually express themselves by telling your story, by weaving that no one knows about."

