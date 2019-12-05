How a song about indecision helped Rube and Rake decide how to write songs together

Andrew Laite and Josh Sandu of the duo Rube and Rake say that when they first started playing music together, it took some time to figure each other out.

The pair both have a love of old folk and country music, but Laite says it wasn't until they wrote the song What Do You Do that they each understood their roles in the group and began to find their own sound.

"I didn't spend a lot of time playing guitar before I met Josh. [I was] really just singing," he said.

"It was interesting for me to use a songwriter like Josh as vehicle for me to find out how to play the guitar — and I'm still learning."

Curiously, Sandu said that song that helped them decide on their musical approach is all about being stuck and trying to make a decision.

"That's about being indecisive and being in love with two different things at the same time," he said.

"It's quite the dilemma when you can't make up your mind."

Check out Rube and Rake performing What Do You Do as part of the Parkway Sessions:

