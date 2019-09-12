The same, but different: Rube and Rake share their love of folk music

While Andrew Laite and Josh Sandu of the duo Rube and Rake have great musical chemistry together, the pair say they're almost nothing alike.

"Together as a duo, the glove fits … we compliment each other well," Sandu said.

"But as people we're extremely different."

The two musicians have broad and differing musical influences, finding common ground in a love of old folk and country music, and the pair grew up on opposite sides of the country.

Laite is from St. John's, while Sandu grew up on the other side of the country in Prince George, B.C. before moving to Newfoundland several years ago.

Sandu said You Don't Know is a song about a series of natural disasters in his hometown, woven in with his own life now in St. John's.

See the chemistry for yourself! Rube and Rake perform You Don't Know:

"Back home, Prince George, there was a lot of fires and floods," he said.

"The whole city was under a cloud of smoke. My sister was sending me pictures, and it'd be 11 in the morning or five at night, and it'd be pitch black."

