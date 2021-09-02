CBC Newfoundland and Labrador wins 7 awards for its journalism

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday picked up seven awards for its journalism over 2021 — including a pair of awards for an in-depth series examining the effects of climate change on sea ice and the Inuit of northern Labrador.

The Radio Television Digital News Association, which describes itself as the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada, announced the winners in the eastern region in a statement.

Among them are two awards for CBC N.L.'s Thin Ice series, a multi-platform production about the outsized impact of climate change in Nunatsiavut, and how the Inuit are using science and traditional knowledge to preserve their way of life in rapidly changing conditions.

Bailey White, Stephanie Kinsella, Lindsay Bird, Meg Roberts, Adam Walsh and Katie Breen all contributed to the series, which won both the continuing coverage award, and the excellence in innovation award.

A seal sunbathes on sea ice near Rigolet, Labrador. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Thin Ice series has won two RTDNA awards. (Eldred Allen/Bird's Eye Inc)

Audio awards

Two CBC Newfoundland and Labrador journalists were recognized for excellence in radio journalism.

CBC Radio's Labrador Morning won the excellence in sound award for Heidi Atter's story about a Labrador boy who returned home from cancer treatment to a surprise parade and cheering friends.

Labrador Morning 7:21 Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends Aiden O'Keefe of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., had a special homecoming in October. The 12-year-old had been away from home since December for treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and family and friends decided he should be welcomed back with style. While Aiden was driving the 1,500 kilometres home with his parents, family and friends signs and got ready at the town's EJ Broomfield Arena, while police cars and fire trucks stood ready to escort him back. Hear the piece that has now won a regional RTDNA award for 'Excellence in Sound' here.

Caroline Hillier won the feature news award for bringing The St. John's Morning Show listeners the story of an Afghan interpreter who, after helping the Canadian military, received handwritten death threats from the Taliban. With the help of his former military adviser he escaped Afghanistan the day before it fell, and eventually made his way to St. John's.

St John's Morning Show 13:05 Afghan Interpreter After getting a handwritten letter from the Taliban, an Afghan interpreter for the Canadian Military is reunited with his Newfoundland friend and colleague. We hear about how the interpreter - and his pressure cooker - found their way to St. John's.

Digital awards

In the digital awards section, journalists Mike Moore and Katie Breen won the excellence in sports reporting category, for their tale about a 1986 soccer game in St. John's, and how that game ball made it to Team Canada in 2021 as they made a drive toward the World Cup.

Freelance journalist and cultural historian Ainsley Hawthorn was recognized for opinion writing, for one of her Apocalypse Then columns examining the historical parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

Video awards

CBC N.L. also picked up one award for audio-visual storytelling, a nod to the work of Zach Goudie and Katie Rowe, who creatively illustrated the journey (of all things) of a paycheque through the streets of downtown St. John's.

How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign Duration 2:46 It sounds like a Mr. Bean skit, but James Murphy really did watch his income tax refund cheque blow away in the wind, then get stuck on the sign of a Subway restaurant in Mount Pearl.

All of these award-winning stories move to the national stage, and will compete for awards at a gala in June.

