Revisit the CBC N.L. stories nominated for RTDNAs

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador has picked up Radio Television Digital News Association nominations in diversity, investigative and enterprise journalism, and TV broadcast for coverage in 2018.

Multiplatform stories under the Stealing Innocence banner have been nominated.

That coverage explored issues of child abuse and sexual exploitation, and told the stories of two women who, as children, were sexually exploited as children in the basement of Big Bite Pizza on Water Street in St. John's..

Also as part of the series, CBC commissioned pieces from two former sex workers, published under pseudonyms, about their experiences.

The Last Seen series, chronicling seven unsolved missing person cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, is nominated for original/enterprise reporting.

The full Last Seen series can be viewed here.

Continuing radio coverage for inmate deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador has been nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award.

A podcast called Signs of Change has been nominated for the Adrienne Clarkson award for digital diversity.

As one man loses his hearing, he's building an American Sign Language community in Corner Brook. 8:07

Here & Now's coverage of the fire on Kenmount Terrace in St. John's is nominated for two broadcast television awards — the Charlie Edwards Award for breaking news, and the Bert Cannings Award for best TV newscast.

An Atlantic Voice documentary has been nominated for the Dave Rogers long feature award. The episode is a documentary about Steven Miller's struggles with addiction, and how he wrote his way back to health, his family, and a career in journalism.

A documentary about Steven Miller’s struggles with addiction and how he wrote his way back: to health, his family and a future career as a journalist. This is CBC producer Caroline Hillier’s doc: “Storytime”. 26:10

Meanwhile, CBC's Atlantic region has been nominated for its collaborative Fatal Fun series, which takes an in-depth look at ATV deaths across the region.

The RTDNA's East region winners will be announced at an awards ceremony March 30 in Dartmouth, N.S.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador