Mistaking Prince Charles for Prince Charming: 6-year-old experts on what it means to be royalty
Grade 1 students at Rennie's River Elementary in St. John's excited about the royal visit
From Anna and Elsa to Sleeping Beauty and Prince Charming, most children know a few things about princes and princesses.
But with Prince Charles starting a Canadian tour, CBC wanted to ask: how much do kids know about real royalty?
Here is what students in Amanda Rose's Grade 1 class at Rennie's River Elementary in St. John's had to say about what it means to be royalty — and why they would or wouldn't want to be royalty themselves.
Every student in the class agreed that all princes and princesses are "kind, encouraging, and helpful" — especially when helping their king and queen parents.
Noah O'Brien says that being a prince or princess is simple: "You have to be nice."
Karen Alirezaee expects Prince Charles will be "wearing a crown [and] a beautiful dress."
When asked if he ever wanted to be a prince himself, seven-year-old Karen said, "definitely."
"I will be the kindest prince in the whole world. Everyone will respect me."
Anas Said only knows a little about Prince Charles — that he is "old" and has "been a prince for many years" — but knows a lot more about Prince Charming, the character in Cinderella.
If Anas were a prince, he says, he would make fun rules for the "districts," like offering a supply of endless doughnuts, and having a one-hour free shopping spree for everyone.
When asked how he could become a prince, Anas said, "I have to be nice and I have to never give up on myself."
Charlotte Xie admits that when he was four years old, she thought princesses and princess were "fake," but now that she's six, she knows they're real.
If she were a princess, she would make her own decisions.
"I would stay in bed and sleep." because "mostly I don't wake up when it's' school time," said Charlotte.
While you may assume all kids would want to be royalty, not everyone wants to be royalty.
"I don't think I would really want to be a princess," said six-year-old Aiesha Neville.
Why not? Well, the answer is simple:
"Because I just like to be myself."