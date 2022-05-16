Mistaking Prince Charles for Prince Charming: 6-year-old experts on what it means to be royalty

Huzefa Mohamed is one of the Grade 1 students at Rennie’s River Elementary with a lot to say on the subject of princes and princesses. (Caroline Hillier/CBC)

From Anna and Elsa to Sleeping Beauty and Prince Charming, most children know a few things about princes and princesses.

But with Prince Charles starting a Canadian tour, CBC wanted to ask: how much do kids know about real royalty?

Here is what students in Amanda Rose's Grade 1 class at Rennie's River Elementary in St. John's had to say about what it means to be royalty — and why they would or wouldn't want to be royalty themselves.

Every student in the class agreed that all princes and princesses are "kind, encouraging, and helpful" — especially when helping their king and queen parents.

Noah O’Brien is excited about the royal visit, even though he hasn’t really heard of Prince Charles and Camilla. (Caroline Hillier/CBC )

Noah O'Brien says that being a prince or princess is simple: "You have to be nice."

Karen Alirezaee, 7, thinks it’s ‘amazing’ that Prince Charles and Camilla are visiting St. John’s. (Caroline Hillier/CBC)

Karen Alirezaee expects Prince Charles will be "wearing a crown [and] a beautiful dress."

When asked if he ever wanted to be a prince himself, seven-year-old Karen said, "definitely."

"I will be the kindest prince in the whole world. Everyone will respect me."

WATCH: Caroline Hillier speaks with Grade 1 students in St. John's about what royalty means: What does it mean to be a prince or princess? Duration 2:13 Grade 1 students at Rennie's River Elementary school tell the CBC's Caroline Hillier about royalty.

Anas Said only knows a little about Prince Charles — that he is "old" and has "been a prince for many years" — but knows a lot more about Prince Charming, the character in Cinderella.

If Anas were a prince, he says, he would make fun rules for the "districts," like offering a supply of endless doughnuts, and having a one-hour free shopping spree for everyone.

When asked how he could become a prince, Anas said, "I have to be nice and I have to never give up on myself."

Anas Said says he will try to 'track down' Prince Charles while he’s in town so he can introduce himself. (Caroline Hillier/CBC )

Charlotte Xie admits that when he was four years old, she thought princesses and princess were "fake," but now that she's six, she knows they're real.

If she were a princess, she would make her own decisions.

"I would stay in bed and sleep." because "mostly I don't wake up when it's' school time," said Charlotte.

If she were a princess, Charlotte Xie says, she would make her ‘own decisions.’ (Caroline Hillier/CBC)

While you may assume all kids would want to be royalty, not everyone wants to be royalty.

"I don't think I would really want to be a princess," said six-year-old Aiesha Neville.

Why not? Well, the answer is simple:

"Because I just like to be myself."

Aiesha Neville’s favorite princesses are the Little Mermaid, Anna and Elsa. (Caroline Hillier/CBC )