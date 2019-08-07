201st Royal St. John's Regatta underway on calm, sunny morning

The 201st rowing of the Royal St. John's Regatta is underway, and it's shaping up to be a beautiful day down at Quidi Vidi Lake.

Throughout the day, there will be 27 rowing races — the first of those started by 7:20 a.m. — as well as games of chance, food, and more.

Winds will be remarkably low throughout the day, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Wanda Batten, who said the morning winds will about peak at 10 km/h, while the afternoon winds will stay low at barely 15 km/h.

"Very abnormal, but a very fortunate day for it to happen," Batten said.

"It's not very common for you guys to be experiencing such low winds, but it's a great day to get it, so it should be a nice calm day down there," she said.

Temperatures will stick in the mid- to high-teens, Batten said, with a mix of sun and cloud.

"Not a super warm day, so people might need to bring jackets or a light sweater with them if they go down to the lake," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

The moderate temperatures will be a nice change for anyone who went to the regatta in 2018, when humidity had temperatures feeling around 35 C.

Quidi Vidi is a busy spot during th regatta, and the Metrobus is offering $1 shuttle service from various locations around St. John's.

The regatta is also a spot for politicians to be seen, and this year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who hosted a federal Liberal party fundraiser in St. John's on Tuesday night — is planning to make an appearance at the centuries-old event.

The Quidi Vidi lakeside has undergone $2.7-million worth of renovations over the last year, with work finishing just in nick of time for the event. Additions include a new winner's circle for the victorious rowing crews.

It's a calm morning down at Quidi Vidi Lake, as rowers get ready for the 201st Royal St. John's Regatta to get started. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

On top of that, this year the beer tent is under new management.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador will have all-day coverage, starting with the St. John's Morning Show.

