Deal of the century? New era for Royal St. John's Regatta beer tent

Justin Fong, president of the N.L. Craft Brewers Association says the beer tent at the regatta will promote the province's growing industry. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The countdown to the annual Royal St. John's Regatta is on — and while some people will win trophies at next week's event, many more people will have a beer.

This year, they'll be doing more to help the regatta committee's finances.

As the Newfoundland and Labrador Craft Brewers Association takes over operation of the popular beer tent from the St. John's East Kinsmen Club, there's a new deal with the committee.

We really want to make sure that they can run the best regatta. - Justin Fong

The Kinsmen pulled out this spring after 37 years of running the beer tent, citing "arrogance" on the part of the committee for asking to see its books and raising the fee for the tent by 10 per cent.

Now the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee will get roughly 50 per cent of all proceeds, which is an increase from previous years, according to Chris Neary, president of the committee.

"I'm not quite sure what the percentage was. It's a little bit higher this year and that was based on all the applications from the RFP that were sent out," he said Wednesday.

It's expected that the beer tent will net anywhere between $30,000 and $60,000 at the sporting event this year, meaning before expenses.

Chris Neary, president of the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee, says all money the committee brings in goes directly back to the regatta itself. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The money left over will then be divided amongst two other non-profit organizations, Special Olympics and the R.E.A.L. Program, as a donation from the N.L. Craft Brewers Association. It will keep 15 per cent.

"We really want to make sure that they can run the best regatta, not only this year but for years to come," said Justin Fong of Quidi Vidi Brewery and president of the association.

"So we decided that giving those guys 50 per cent of the proceeds would really help out in doing that."

We've put a lot of time and effort in as volunteers to get this sport as big as it is. - Chris Neary

The tent fee for this year will be about $3,000, roughly $300 more than recent years with that 10 per cent operation fee increase.

However, the increase in operating price is the same for all vendors, not just the beer tent.

'Back to the community'

As a non-profit organization, Neary said all the money the committee takes goes directly back into the regatta, to maintain the rowing shells and other expenses.

It will not go to the ongoing construction around Quidi Vidi Lake, which has been funded through the municipal, provincial and federal government.

"We offer community services just like anyone else. We've put a lot of time and effort in as volunteers to get this sport as big as it is," said Neary.

"We do a great job in making sure that youth participants are there, we're running the event safely and efficiently, and everything we do really is going back to the community itself."

Hundreds of people participate as rowers, coxswains, and coaches in the annual rowing event on Quidi Vidi Lake.

Fong said the beer tent is less about making money and more about promoting the province's craft beer industry.

He expects to actually lose money by operating the beer tent, even through using volunteer workers the day of the regatta.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador