Man dead after head-on crash north of Deer Lake

The highway to Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula was shut down Wednesday after two vehicles collided head-on, leaving one person dead.

The crash occurred about 25 kilometres north of Deer Lake, near Wiltondale.

A 46-year-old Deer Lake man who was driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, RCMP said Thursday.

The passenger in that vehicle and the person driving the other vehicle were taken to hospital with what police said are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Route 430, otherwise known as the Viking Trail, was closed around 6 p.m., as the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were on scene.

Three hours later, it opened for one lane of traffic.

RCMP said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador