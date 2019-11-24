4 dead, 1 in critical condition in central Newfoundland crash

RCMP say four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a serious crash on Route 380 near Robert's Arm Sunday.

Springdale RCMP were called to the two vehicle collision around 3:35 p.m.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was killed. There were no other occupants in that vehicle.

The driver and two passengers in the second vehicle were also killed. A third passenger is in critical condition.

Police closed a section of Route 380 on Sunday due to the crash, and the road remained closed as of about 8 p.m.

RCMP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

