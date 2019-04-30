Often-isolated Labrador Straits region would welcome 3rd route from Quebec

With the Labrador Straits region isolated this past winter — sometimes for days — because of Trans-Labrador Highway closures and ferry delays, officials are looking at a third transportation option via Quebec.

"If we did have [Route] 138 linking the region, linking all the villages and all that, it would really develop this region," Wanda Beaudoin, mayor of BlancSablon, Que., told CBC. "It would also develop Labrador as well."

Right now the only two ways into the Labrador Straits other than air service are via the Trans-Labrador Highway and by crossing from St. Barbe on the Qajaq W ferry from Newfoundland. Route 138 ends in Kegaska, Que., and picks up again 375 kilometres east in Old Fort, Que., where it eventually leads to Blanc Sablon.

The road is cut off between Old Fort and Kegaska — a 375-kilometre stretch on the Quebec side of the border.

"Right now, you can't do very much development because you can't get the products in," Beaudoin said. "Tourism is a major factor as well because it's very costly to fly into this area."

The region was completely shut off at times this winter, with the ferry unable to cross due to ice in the Strait of Belle Isle. The Trans-Labrador Highway was also shut for days at a time due to weather conditions.

Blanc Sablon and other communities along the Gulf of St. Lawrence's north shore, about a dozen of which have no road link whatsoever, have been pushing the government of Quebec to connect the highway.

The community of Blanc Sablon in Quebec is minutes from the border with Labrador and home to the ferry terminal which runs to St. Barbe on the island of Newfoundland. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I think it's even more than beneficial, I think it's a necessity at the point we are to with climate change and all that," Beaudoin said. "I think linking the communities together becomes essential."

'Nation-building initiative'

Labrador municipalities have also been pushing for the link, and the provincial government is behind the idea as well. Transportation Minister Steve Crocker has called the work being done in both provinces to improve the northern road system a "nation-building initiative" and that it would "create a more predictable trade corridor and bolster economic and community development."

And proponents of the tourism industry in the Big Land say completion of Route 138 would bring in more traffic.

Randy Letto says connecting Quebec's Route 138 along Quebec's North Shore will benefit tourism in Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It creates a loop through Eastern Canada," said Randy Letto of Destination Labrador. "So I think we're just opening up the doors to lots of extra development."

Once paving is complete along the southern stretch of the Trans-Labrador Highway, that will smooth out the rough section in a loop that goes through five different provinces including Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and all the Maritime provinces.

"It's the only one of its kind, really, in Canada," Letto said adding that completing the 138 would complete a second, shorter loop.

"A faster loop through to the market … I think that's going to change a lot of itinerary planning," Letto said. "It's going to open up opportunities for people in the accommodation business, food and beverage and for attractions and activities to cater to that increase."

