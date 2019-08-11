Roundabouts leaving the visually impaired in the dark: CNIB social worker

This roundabout in Paradise is one of many on the Northeast Avalon. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Roundabouts may help with the flow of traffic for motorists, but crossing a roundabout as a pedestrian can be a scary prospect — especially if you're legally blind, says a social worker with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

Allan Angus, a counsellor and service co-ordinator with the CNIB, says roundabouts are dangerous for people on foot..

"[Drivers are] not observing traffic, pedestrian traffic, that comes from the sides of them. And they're not slowing down per se," he says.

Grand Falls-Windsor has a roundabout, St. John's has multiple, and Corner Brook plans to install one at the intersection of West Valley Road and Confederation Drive. For pedestrians and the visually impaired, Angus said, that poses some problems.

"A lot of times [traffic] doesn't even slow down. So pedestrians are walking along these sidewalks, attempting to cross the roads, and they're not being yielded by any cars."

This roundabout is at the St. John's International airport. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Angus said an audible signal might not help, because the problem has to do with the roundabout existing at all.

"If you had the audible signal, that would stop the traffic from looping. Because the audible signal would tell the traffic to stop at the roundabout, and that's not what they're designed for."

It's very scary. - Allan Angus

As a legally blind man trying to navigate town, these roundabouts can be terrifying.

"It's very scary," Angus said.

Even visually impaired people with a slight amount of vision can have trouble with a roundabout, he said.

"People can't see from the centre, to the outsides, top, bottom," he said. "There's many different vision losses that people have."

A challenge for all pedestrians

The roundabout presents that problem more so even for people who don't seek the services of the CNIB, said Angus.

"So they're just trying to navigate their environment and the traffic is not yielding to them at all. There's no stop signs, no yield signs. And the traffic is just free flowing, so pedestrians are just taking their chances when they cross the roundabout."

Angus said pedestrian voices need to be heard for anything to change.

"Are they consulting with people like the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities and the pedestrian community when they are doing that? And what kind of design do they want for their community?" he said.

"Is the community designed for people and vehicles? Do they want to have a community that's multipurpose, or is it just … for cars? Is that all they're looking at, being able to move cars, and not having a multipurpose community?"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador