Children of rotational workers can now get vaccinated in Eastern and Central health regions

People 50 years and older can now get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and so can adult household members of rotational workers, truck drivers and flight crews.

Children of the above listed workers can also get the vaccine, but they are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, and must be between the ages of 12 and 17.

Only the Eastern Health and Central Health regions are offering the vaccine to these groups at this time.

Rotational workers, who have endured frequently changing self-isolation rules, have long argued to be among near the top of the vaccination list. At the beginning of the pandemic, when it was 14 days of self-isolation, many said turnaround times meant they weren't able to see their families before having to get back on a plane for work. They also spoke about the stigma that came with being a rotational worker.

Public health is also reminding people not to schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

To book an appointment in the Eastern health region, visit here. To book an appointment in the Central health region, visit here.

As of Sunday, 196,226 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine in Newfoundland and Labrador, just over 40 per cent of eligible population.

'Really important group to get vaccinated'

It was less than a week ago that Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Newfoundland and Labrador was tweaking its vaccination rollout, promising to get first shots to children age 12 and up before the end of the school year.

That came after Health Canada revised its rules for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the same day as last week's COVID-19 briefing in N.L. to allow its use in people between the ages of 12 and 15. The previous age cutoff for that vaccine was 16.

"This is a really important group to get vaccinated," said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, during Wednesday afternoon's briefing.

"And as we saw with our last outbreak [in Feburary] … kids in this age group can certainly spread this virus."

On Monday, the province reported three cases and added it is investigating a presumptive positive case connected with a school on the island's west coast.

Timing is important between other vaccines for teens

Both Eastern and Central health stress that the timing for 12- to 17-year-olds to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to be maintained around other vaccines such as HPV, Hepatitis B and others that they may receive as part of the school vaccination program.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations recommends:

Waiting for at least 14 days getting another vaccine before administering a COVID-19 vaccine.

Waiting for at least 28 days after the administration of each dose of COVID-19 vaccine before the administration of another vaccine

Anyone 12 years and older who:

Received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 28 days before receiving another vaccine such as HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine.

before receiving another vaccine such as HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine. Received a HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine should wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 16 years and older who is an essential worker, such as a retail/grocery store employee, who:

Received a COVID-19 vaccine does not need to wait at least 28 days before receiving the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine.

Received a Tdap vaccine does not need to wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

