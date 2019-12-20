Rotary, Bridges to Hope and more team up to pack and deliver 350 turkey hampers

It's never too late to give back to the community during the holidays, as seen on Friday as the Rotary Club of St. John's, HMCS Cabot, Colemans, Home Depot and Bridges to Hope came together to pack up 350 turkey hampers to distribute to the community.

"It feels [good] to be part of the community and to give these people, the less fortunate, a feeling that other people in this community look after them, and want them to share this tradition during this time of year," said Bassem Eid, chair of the hamper committee with the Rotary Club of St. John's.

The partnership between Rotary and Bridges to Hope, a not for profit food bank, began in 2003. Rotary funds the turkey hamper program.

Each year since, the organizations have been helping with a holiday food drive, though Rotary began in St. John's in 1931 and has been providing meals and food to the community for Christmas, in some shape or form, since then according to Eid.

Bridges to Hope Manager Jody Williams said the group commits to 350 hampers each year based on its budget, but could probably do 1,000.

Volunteers packed up 350 turkey hampers on Friday to distribute to the community. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Even still, Williams said the need from the community far outweighs what his organization can deliver.

"The need is definitely increasing," he said.

However, Christmas can bring with it a financial strain.

Williams said it's around this time of the year in which people who aren't necessarily regular customers to his food bank will show up needing a food hamper. Williams said it's to help them free up some money to afford gifts for their families.

"I think it's really important. That word 'comfort' is a big deal to me," he said.

"We try to give out enough food that can go three or four days, maybe even a week... So it's going a bit beyond the turkey dinner."

Jody Williams manages Bridges to Hope, a not for profit community food bank in St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

On Saturday the groups will head out to deliver the food hampers to those who registered.

But the work doesn't stop there.

Williams said it's after Christmas when food donations begin to slow down. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas is when about 40 per cent of donations come in, he said.

"After Christmas is kind of when the struggle begins. ... But certainly January, February, March and April are really hard months for us," he said.

"The peak is at the end of the year, from a business point of view. So, it's quite challenging. The idea of course is we try to get as much money at this time of year, that we can really spread out over the year when the money gets thin — and even the food."

