Hair stylist closing up shop after 40 years in Labrador Mall

When the mall in Labrador City opened in 1978, Rose Anne Faykos was a young woman looking to make a living as her own boss.

The Labrador Mall was the place to be, and she was honoured to have Rose Ann's Unisex Hair Design among the first businesses chosen to set up shop there.

Rose Anne Faykos is pondering what to do next, after putting her hair salon for sale. (Roseann Faykos/Facebook)

Now, after 40 years in business, Faykos is selling her business and retiring.

"The staff, the girls — they were awesome to work with. And my customers, I've had them for 50 years and they're still hanging on there."

It's the last remaining original business in the Labrador Mall.

A Montreal-style salon

She started out in a trailer park in the Harry Lake area, before moving to the mall and expanding her business. Her salon was designed in Montreal to suit the style wanted by the owners of the mall.

At first, she was one of two hair stylists in Labrador City. But in the years since, she's faced growing competition and a shrinking population. Her biggest hurdle was losing hair stylists as they branched out, either moving to new salons or starting their own.

"It's hard to leave this place ... But I think I will eventually go back to Toronto - Rose Anne Faykos

Her last remaining employee is now ready to open her own shop, prompting Faykos to head into retirement and list her business for sale.

The doors will close for the last time on Monday at 2 p.m. Faykos is hoping somebody steps forward with $27,000 to match her asking price and takes over the shop and all the inventory she hopes to leave behind.

"It's all freshly painted and new floors and everything," she said. "It's kind of just walk in and do your thing."

Economic changes go with the mines

Over the years, Faykos and her family were heavily involved in business around Labrador West. She saw many changes, as the local economy in the mining towns grew and slumped along with the price of iron ore.

Strikes were damaging to their businesses, she said, but they accepted it as the risk of doing business in an industry town.

The Labrador Mall opened in 1978. On Monday, the last remaining original business will close. (Westcliff Group/Westcliff.ca)

She was born in Newfoundland's Codroy Valley, before living in Toronto and eventually moving to Labrador City. With her business now finished, she's pondering what to do next.

"It's hard to leave this place. It's hard to leave friends and everything. But I think I will eventually go back to Toronto, because that's where my kids are, and my grandkids."

Roseann's Hair Design will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, with everything listed for sale. Faykos hopes somebody will have the same passion and vision for the space that she did in 1978.

"The mall is the place to be. For me, it always will be."

