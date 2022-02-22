From ropemaking to retail: The revitalization of Ropewalk Lane
The St. John's neighbourhood has grown from its history as a rope and twine factory to a hub of diverse culture and food.
St. John's neighbourhood becoming hub of diverse food, culture
From industrial side street to a centre of diverse food and retail shops, the revitalization of Ropewalk Lane is underway.
The neighbourhood in the heart of St. John's started with a quarter-mile-long factory making rope and twine for the fishing industry.
Today there's no rope — but there is something that ties the neighbourhood together.
After a period of decline, businesses are moving back to Ropewalk Lane — a surge of people from different backgrounds bringing their cultures, and their businesses, with them — and the street is now a retail hub for the area.
Restaurants, groceries, hockey pucks … even haircuts
The CBC's Ife Alaba takes you on a tour of what's happening in the video above.