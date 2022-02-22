From ropemaking to retail: The revitalization of Ropewalk Lane

The old St. John’s neighbourhood has a new reputation — as a centre of diverse food and culture. Take a tour of the area with the CBC’s Ife Alaba.

From industrial side street to a centre of diverse food and retail shops, the revitalization of Ropewalk Lane is underway.

The neighbourhood in the heart of St. John's started with a quarter-mile-long factory making rope and twine for the fishing industry.

Today there's no rope — but there is something that ties the neighbourhood together.

After a period of decline, businesses are moving back to Ropewalk Lane — a surge of people from different backgrounds bringing their cultures, and their businesses, with them — and the street is now a retail hub for the area.

Restaurants, groceries, hockey pucks … even haircuts

The CBC's Ife Alaba takes you on a tour of what's happening in the video above.