Car hits 2 pedestrians on Ropewalk Lane in St. John's

A terrible streak of pedestrians being struck by vehicles continued in St. John's Monday night, with two people sent to hospital after they were hit on Ropewalk Lane.

It happened around 9:40 p.m.

This is the fourth incident since Saturday, with vehicles striking six people in three days.

Police did not say the condition of the two struck on Monday night, just that they required "medical attention."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's accident investigation team took over the scene and are still investigating.

On Jan. 4, a man was struck on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's. His injuries were initially thought to be non-life threatening, but he died six days later.

Police are looking for dashcam or CCTV video related to the incident.

