Part of warehouse roof collapses as snow, high winds hit Corner Brook

The roof of the Steers storage warehouse on Brook Street in Corner Brook collapsed around noon on Thursday as nasty weather rips through the island's west coast.

First responders on scene told CBC News no employees were inside the building at the time of the collapse and there were no reported injuries.

Police and fire crews have closed Brook Street to traffic.

One person described what sounded "like a freight train" as parts of the roof caved in. Heavy debris from the roof could be seen on the ground.

Some heavy debris littered the ground after part of the roof collapsed at a warehouse in Corner Brook Thursday. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

