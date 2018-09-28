Ron Penney 'clarifies' Muskrat Falls comments

A vocal Muskrat Falls critic has clarified comments he made to CBC News about the early days of the Muskrat Falls project — but did not apologize.

"I did not mean to state or convey that Mr. Williams himself caused or threatened to cause harm to individuals or their families," Ron Penney, a former civil servant and longtime opponent of the hydroelectric project, said in a statement provided by his lawyer.

That letter refers to statements Penney made that led former premier Danny Williams to send a lawyer's letter of his own, saying that Penney would face legal action for defamation if he didn't apologize.

I did not mean to state or convey that Mr. Williams himself caused or threatened to cause harm to individuals or their families. - Ron Penney

"With the release of this statement I understand from my legal counsel Mr. Williams is prepared to accept my clarification and no further action will be taken," Penney said.

In an interview with CBC's Chris O'Neill-Yates — published online on September 13, and aired on CBC Radio September 17 — Penney spoke about the early days of the Muskrat Falls project.

In the interview, Penney said that people's reputations would be harmed by testimony at the ongoing Muskrat Falls inquiry and that in a small province where many people are connected to the provincial government, "there was a lot of concern that if people spoke out, that they would somehow be harmed or their family would be harmed."

A photo released by Nalcor last summer, shows the North Spur, a naturally-occurring landmass that juts out into the Churchill River at Muskrat Falls. (Nalcor)

Williams, who was Newfoundland and Labrador's premier early in the project and a high-profile Muskrat Falls promoter, sent Penney a letter on September 18 saying legal action would be pursued if "a properly worded total and absolute public apology and retraction" wasn't issued.

Williams declined comment to CBC about the letter, and Penney said in his statement today that he also would not be commenting further.

"I fully intend to exercise my right to speak out on matters of public importance," the letter reads, "but I will not be making any further comment on this issue."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador