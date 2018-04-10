'It's not just about basketball': Newfoundland Rogues scoring points with community ahead of inaugural season

The Newfoundland Rogues haven't played an official game yet, but the team's already making moves.

Players headed to the former Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, now called BGC St. John's, to dazzle kids in the after-school program with dunks and a successful half-court shot.

"It's not just about basketball. Sometimes you have to get outside the court and show these guys like, 'Look, we're here for you. If we need to be a big brother to you, we will be,'" said Rogues coach Jerry Williams.

"It's just great — it's great all the way around."

Catch a sneak peak of the team before their first game on Nov. 27 —and learn what BGC hopes hoops will help accomplish — by watching the video in the player above.